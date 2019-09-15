Analysts Anticipate Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,905. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.