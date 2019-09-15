Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $15.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Repay an industry rank of 52 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 259,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,243. The firm has a market cap of $417.32 million, a P/E ratio of -95.36 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.74% of Repay as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

