Analysts Anticipate VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.26. VF reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VF.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of VF by 16.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in VF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 197,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.30. 1,425,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,874. VF has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VF (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.