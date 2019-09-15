Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.69. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 208.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

WST stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.20. 323,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,669. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.55. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

