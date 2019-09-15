Analysts Expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39. Caci International reported earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $12.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caci International.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Caci International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.56.

In other Caci International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total transaction of $97,276.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,066.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $2,943,896.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the second quarter worth $24,890,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the second quarter worth $15,454,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 458.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 69,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 56,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caci International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Caci International by 623.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,680 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caci International stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $216.01. 165,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.07. Caci International has a 1-year low of $138.39 and a 1-year high of $229.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caci International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.