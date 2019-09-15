Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post $40.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.25 billion to $46.07 billion. Chevron posted sales of $43.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $156.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.21 billion to $167.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $174.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $139.12 billion to $232.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $6,459,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $114,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $9,952,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 27,336 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

