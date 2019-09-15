Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Announce -$0.87 EPS

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 74,766.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. 381,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,988. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

