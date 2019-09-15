Analysts Set Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Price Target at $17.66

Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ardagh Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of ARD stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.89. 76,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,712. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $331.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 254,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 265.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 127,223 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the second quarter worth $2,451,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

