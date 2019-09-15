Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target at $2.38

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.20 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,163,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $980.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -9.09%.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,181,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after buying an additional 3,640,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 217,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 212.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 159,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,662.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,006,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 949,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

