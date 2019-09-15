Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $286.67

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Michael Lane sold 17,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $4,743,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.47. 343,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.27. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

