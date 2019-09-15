Analysts Set Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Price Target at GBX 1,849.80

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,849.80 ($24.17).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCRO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,290 ($29.92) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,127 ($14.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,484.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,805.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,026.60 ($13.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 46.66 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore sold 435,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,736 ($22.68), for a total transaction of £7,557,537.12 ($9,875,260.84).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

