Analysts Set Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Target Price at $73.75

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SXT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.64. 161,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,166. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.