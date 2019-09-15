Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Target Price at $19.67

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

WBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 810,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. Welbilt has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.41.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. Welbilt’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 854,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 223,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

