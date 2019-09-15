AnarchistsPrime Price Tops $0.0006 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $2,725.00 and $54.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

