ANON (ANON) Price Down 28% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. ANON has a market cap of $154,000.00 and $130.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00201175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.01167818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00088046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

