ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ANSYS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ANSYS by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ANSYS by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.13. 441,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $219.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

