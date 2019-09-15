Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.50

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 131487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $783.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.86 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $4.12. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

