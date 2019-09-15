Apollo Currency Market Cap Reaches $12.62 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $706,439.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007423 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

