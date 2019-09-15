Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

AIF stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $15.76.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.