AppCoins Price Tops $0.0368 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One AppCoins token can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX and Binance. AppCoins has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $195,532.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00200507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.01163071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015645 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

