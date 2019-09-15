Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,074,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.5% during the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $785,333,000 after purchasing an additional 550,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,719,142,000 after purchasing an additional 546,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $170,524,000 after purchasing an additional 450,098 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,382,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,957,554. The firm has a market cap of $1,008.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average of $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

