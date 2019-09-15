Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,382,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,957,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,008.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

