Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.25.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $218.75 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,010.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 56,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,216,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,818,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

