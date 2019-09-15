Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $150.00 by Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 price target by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,382,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,957,554. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,008.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

