Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Lowered by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 247,261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,586,000 after buying an additional 637,934 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aptiv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,537,000 after buying an additional 507,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after buying an additional 384,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,900,000 after buying an additional 334,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. 1,369,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.