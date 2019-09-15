ARAW (ARAW) Market Capitalization Reaches $45,447.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $45,447.00 and $11,638.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.04570331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.