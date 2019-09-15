ArcticCoin Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. ArcticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005888 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

