Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,269,000 after purchasing an additional 86,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.02.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,966.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 471,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,143. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

