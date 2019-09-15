ATBCoin Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a market cap of $46,065.00 and approximately $99,587.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,327.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.66 or 0.02958436 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00853505 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

