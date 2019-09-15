ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $45,252.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00690946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,666,572 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.