Atlas Protocol Price Down 44% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $32.23 million and $953,072.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00199180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.01158847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

