Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.24. Aurcana shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 159,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

