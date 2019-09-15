Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Aurelia Metals Ltd (ASX:AMI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.53. Aurelia Metals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,559,228 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $451.30 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI)

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and tin-tungsten deposits. Its flagship asset is the Hera-Nymagee project consisting of Hera gold and base metal deposit, as well as the Nymagee copper deposit located in Cobar in western New South Wales.

