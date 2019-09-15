Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.23.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,440,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,021,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $12.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 203,468 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 656,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 75,857 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

