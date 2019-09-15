Aust Rural Cap Limited (ASX:ARC) Insider James Jackson Acquires 78,273 Shares

Aust Rural Cap Limited (ASX:ARC) insider James Jackson bought 78,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$25,830.09 ($18,319.21).

The company has a market cap of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.36. Aust Rural Cap Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.32 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of A$0.43 ($0.30).

Aust Rural Cap Company Profile

Trent Capital Limited operates as a closed-end strategic and specialist investor in Australian listed securities. It operates in two businesses: strategic equity investment, and funds management and financial services. In the strategic management business, the company invests in ‘microcap' Australian listed securities whose equity market value is less than $30 million.

