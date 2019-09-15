Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Receives “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.33.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 803,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,679. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $82.89 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,397,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $588,963.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,411.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $8,886,301. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.