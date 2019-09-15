Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,500 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 991,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Avrobio news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Avrobio during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Avrobio during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Avrobio by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avrobio during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avrobio by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. 77,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,280. The stock has a market cap of $487.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.72. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

