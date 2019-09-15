Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) received a $10.00 price target from equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:AYTU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Aytu Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 186,247 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

