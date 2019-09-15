Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. 77,137,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,858,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

