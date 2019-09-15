Barclays Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for AXA (EPA:CS)

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.40 ($33.02) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC set a €30.70 ($35.70) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.70 ($31.05) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.74 ($31.09).

CS stock opened at €22.74 ($26.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.01. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

