Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $103,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,739 shares of company stock valued at $175,263. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,613,000 after buying an additional 427,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,024,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 665,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,483,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,593,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:B traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,734. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.29 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

