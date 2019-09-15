Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on B. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. 447,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other news, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $103,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,739 shares of company stock valued at $175,263 over the last ninety days. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,613,000 after acquiring an additional 427,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 665,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

