Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.58 ($87.89).

BMW stock opened at €65.06 ($75.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12 month high of €86.74 ($100.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.80.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

