Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 35.1% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $260.70. 605,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,710. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.49 and its 200-day moving average is $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

