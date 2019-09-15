BiblePay Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $917,306.00 and approximately $2,688.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,775,702,831 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

