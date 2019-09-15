BidaskClub Upgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 620,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,234. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 86.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

