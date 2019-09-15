BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $0.70. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 3,490 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on BIO-key International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.