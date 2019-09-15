Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:BASI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.63. 190,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Robert Jr. Leasure acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 126,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,295.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Thomas Oakley acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 45,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,133.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,594 shares of company stock worth $164,325. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

