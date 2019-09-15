BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given a $108.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given a $108.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 966,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,765. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 812,133 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

