BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given a $120.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 966,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.79. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.15 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $568,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $290,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

